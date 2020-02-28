Man attempts to hit two Eastpointe police officers with car, charged with multiple felonies, police say

WARREN, Mich. – John Talbert Klein was taken into police custody Thursday after allegedly attempting to run over two Eastpointe police officers and colliding with a Warren police cruiser Wednesday.

Police said Warren police officers tracked Klein to a location in Detroit where he was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

According to authorities, Klein is a suspect in an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store in Eastpointe and has convictions for armed robbery, prison escape, assault/obstruct police, breaking and entering, controlled substance violations, possess stolen property, retail fraud, home invasion, vehicle theft and assault with a dangerous weapon.

At the time, Klein was wanted on warrants of fleeing and eluding, possessing stolen property, driving with a suspended licence and two counts of assaulting a police officer.

Klein was arraigned Friday on charges of retail fraud, fleeing and eluding, driving with a suspended license, possession of stolen plate and two counts of assaulting a police officer.