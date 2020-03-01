McDonald’s giving away free Egg McMuffin breakfast sandwiches Monday
Customers required to use app to claim free sandwich
DETROIT – On Monday, Mar. 2 participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide will be giving away free Egg McMuffin sandwiches as part of National Egg McMuffin Day.
To get a free Egg McMuffin sandwich from the fast food chain customers are required to log into the McDonald’s app and redeem the free sandwich.
The offer is only good from 6-10:30 a.m. Monday.
