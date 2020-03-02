UAW official Edward ‘Nick’ Robinson pleads guilty to embezzlement, conspiracy

DETROIT – United Automobile Workers official Edward ‘Nick’ Robinson pleaded guilty Monday to embezzlement and conspiracy to defraud the government.

He is the former UAW Region 5 community action president.

Robinson, 72, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to embezzle union funds and conspiracy to defraud the government. He also admitted that he took more $34,000 in money that he never reported to the IRS.

Robinson admitted in court that he was the bookkeeper and bagman for Vance Pearson, who pleaded guilty to using union money to buy expensive cigars and fund a lavish stay at a California golf resort.

In court, Robinson said he cooked the books and would double use receipts the union already paid on to pocket the cash. He said he did this with four other unnamed leaders.

It is alleged that Robinson, Vance Pearson and other UAW officials received more than $1.5 million in income, which was falsely and fraudulently omitted from IRS forms filed by the UAW.