$5,000 reward offered for information in suspicious death in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. – Michigan State Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest connected to a suspicious death.

According to authorities, troopers were dispatched to a vehicle fire just after midnight Wednesday in the 3400 block of North Sandstone Road, about a mile north of I-94.

Police said a man’s body was found in the vehicle after the fire was extinguished by the Sandstone Township Fire Department.

Police believe the victim could be a 32-year-old from Elkhart, Indiana and is working with the family to potentially identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Department at 517-780-4580.