43ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

43ºF

Local News

Detroit police seek missing 49-year-old woman last seen Tuesday

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Missing in Michigan, Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Candace Young, Missing Woman, Missing Person
Candace Young
Candace Young (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are looking for Candace Young, a 49-year-old woman last seen Tuesday at about 7:30 a.m. on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, she was last seen leaving her residence in the 15000 block of Easton Avenue, west of Hubbell Avenue.

Young is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black coat, black shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone who has seen Candace Young or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: