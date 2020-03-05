Detroit police seek missing 49-year-old woman last seen Tuesday

DETROIT – Police are looking for Candace Young, a 49-year-old woman last seen Tuesday at about 7:30 a.m. on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, she was last seen leaving her residence in the 15000 block of Easton Avenue, west of Hubbell Avenue.

Young is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black coat, black shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone who has seen Candace Young or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.