How a church project blossomed into a program feeding the hungry all over SE Michigan

DETROIT – Thirteen years ago, Bonnie Mellos created a program at her church to give back to the community through bowl painting.

That year they raised $500 for Gleaners Food Bank. Today, Empty Bowls Detroit is one of the most sought after charity events in the city.

"We are raising funds and awareness for the food program at Cass Community Social Services and 100 percent of the money that we raise is donated to their program., Mellos said. “One in six families has food insecurity issues so if we can make a difference our motto is to end hunger one bowl at a time. Last year we raised $175,000.”

