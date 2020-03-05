What to expect as Art Van going-out-of-business sales begin tomorrow

DETROIT – Art Van is closing all its stores, and the sales begin Friday.

The furniture giant will begin marking down its inventory immediately, as it all must go. However, as time passes, the discounts are expected to get even better.

While customers can find a deal this weekend, they are likely to find dramatically lower prices as it the final closure approaches.

The Warren-based company said Thursday that it plans to close all of its company owned stores in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri and Ohio.

The furniture giant operates under the brands Art Van Furniture, Art Van PureSleep and Scott Shuptrine Interiors. Levin & Wolf Furniture in Ohio and Pennsylvania will be sold to Robert Levin, pending court approval. Eight Wolf Furniture stores in Maryland and Virginia will also be liquidated.

