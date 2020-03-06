Art Van closure creates ripple effect from employees to Metro Detroit convenience stores

WARREN, Mich. – Art Van’s closure came as a shock to many of the more than 3,000 employees who now have to consider looking for work. But there’s also a ripple effect when a large company closes, and it’s felt all the way down to small convenience stores in Metro Detroit.

Danielle Cvetkovski and her husband own Frank’s Chicken at 14 Mile and Mound roads, just blocks from Art Van’s Warren warehouse. Every day, dozens of drivers come in -- drivers they consider more than just customers.

“They’re like our family,” Cvetkovski said.

That extended family also brings a lot of business -- a third of the revenue, Cvetkovski said. So how does the Art Van closure affect the business?

“It’s a blow,” Cvetkovski said. “We’ll have to make a decision. How are we going to make that up?”

The drivers are asking similar questions about what’s next.

“I’ve been here 20 years,” Lenny Robinson said.

“I just don’t know where to go from here,” Ryan Lutz said.

“I’ve got to find a new job now,” Zack Burbine said.

Driver Vondale Moore said he’s worried about his house payment. Burbine said his son and wife are worried, too.

Cvetkovski said she’s not only worried about her business, but also about the Art Van drivers as they look for new employment.

