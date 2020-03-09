Grosse Pointe family has 3 Summer Olympics hopefuls training

GROSSE POINTE, Mich. – The 2020 Summer Olympics are only a few months away and some local athletes are trying to win a spot on Team USA.

It’s impressive when a family has an Olympic hopeful in their midst -- but three? The DeLoof sisters, out of Grosse Pointe, are world-class swimmers.

Ali DeLoof swam at the University of Michigan and is an 11-time conference champion. She almost made Team USA in 2016.

Gabby DeLoof is younger by two years and swims freestyle.

Catie DeLoof also swam for UofM. The three of them train together out of San Diego and all three have a shot at making the Olympic team that will compete in Tokyo in July.

Living and training so far away from their Grosse Pointe home can be lonely, so they’re happy to have each other around. In addition to emotional and familial support, they said they help push each other toward their respective goals.

Nobody achieves greatness alone and these sisters said it’s a gift to have two family members nearby that know them and have their back.

There’s a fourth DeLoof sister too -- Jackie DeLoof also swims for UofM, but she’s not trying to make the 2020 swim team.

