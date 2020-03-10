Virtual reality model provides look inside Michigan Central Station during its glory days

DETROIT – Ever wanted to take a stroll through Michigan Central Station during its glory days?

A virtual reality model offers a look inside the former train depot. Step back to the 1920s and 30s and explore the building when it was serving as a bustling transportation hub in Detroit.

Check it out in the video below.

Blueprints from the Detroit Public Library were used to create the interactive simulation of the depot.

The train station opened in 1913 and shuttered in 1988 after rail travel started to decline It has since been a vacant sign of decay, but Ford Motor Co. now intends to restore its historic splendor.

MORE: Unfinished plans and demolition fears: A look at Michigan Central Station’s uncertain past

Ford is renovating the building with the intention of moving its autonomous vehicle team there. The automaker has also said the main floor will remain open to the public so people can experience the building.

The VR model, which lets people explore the station with an avatar, is still in progress, but a video offers a peek into MCS’ heyday.

Watch a video showing a walk-through below.