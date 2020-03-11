Macomb Community College suspends in-person classes due to coronavirus

WARREN, Mich. – Macomb Community College is temporarily suspending in-person classes amid the coronavirus outbreak.

See which schools, events are being impacted here

From Thursday through March 22, in-person classes will not be held while the school works to move to online classes. Current online classes and offsite clinical rotations will not be impacted.

MORE: First 2 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Michigan: What we know, don’t know

The college will be open during this time. Students and community members are being encouraged to call first for resources and support.

All events with more than 100 people have been canceled through April 12.