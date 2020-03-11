Michigan Lottery: Macomb County woman wins $25K a year for life

A Macomb County woman plans to pay off her bills after winning $25,000 a year for life playing the Michigan Lottery’s Lucky For Life game.

Mary Ann Davis, of St. Clair Shores, matched the five white balls drawn May 6, 2019 – 13-14-26-36-39 – to win the big prize. She bought her winning ticket at the Country Party Store, located at 23750 Greater Mack Avenue in Saint Clair Shores.

“I bought some other Lottery tickets and had $6 change, so I decided to buy three Lucky For Life Easy Picks,” said Davis. “I scanned the ticket a few days later and thought there is no way I had really won. I got online and looked up where the ticket was bought at, and that’s when I knew I was the winner.”

Davis, 67, visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim the big prize. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time payment of $390,000, rather than annual payments of $25,000 for 20 years or life, whichever is greater. She plans to pay bills and then save the remainder.

For just $2 per play, Lucky For Life gives Lottery players a chance to win prizes ranging from $3 to a lifetime of cash. To win the game’s top prize of $1,000 a day for life, players must match all five winning numbers ranging from 1 to 48, plus one Lucky Ball ranging from 1 to 18. Players who match all five winning numbers, but not the Lucky Ball, will win $25,000 a year for life. Lucky For Life drawings take place every Monday and Thursday at 10:35 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at Lottery retailers across the state.