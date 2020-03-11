University of Michigan-Dearborn moving to online classes over coronavirus concerns

DEARBORN, Mich. – All classes at the University of Michigan-Dearborn will be held remotely through the end of the semester over coronavirus concerns.

The school announced that classes will be canceled Thursday, Friday and Saturday for professors to transition to remote teaching methods. All classes after that will be held online through April 17.

All school events that would include 100 or more people will be canceled from Thursday through at least April 17.

International travel is also being suspended, and domestic travel for university business is strongly discouraged. Study abroad programs are also being changed or suspended.

UM-Dearborn’s athletic events will be restricted to athletes, referees and necessary personnel.

Other campus operations are expected to continue as planned.