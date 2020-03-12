Grosse Pointe Public Schools closed Friday, March 13

GROSSE POINTE, Mich. – Grosse Pointe Public Schools will be closed on Friday, March 13 so staff can prepare for online instruction in the event of long-term school closures over coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

According to officials, elementary schools and the tuition-based preschool at Barnes will remain open. After school practices and rehearsals scheduled on March 12 will commence as planned, unless otherwise canceled by supervisors. Kids Club is canceled, officials said.

“Our goal is to be open Monday, but that will depend upon the direction of the health department and government agencies,” said GPPSS Superintendent Gary Niehaus.

“It is recommended that students consider bringing their books home with them today. We recognize how difficult this is for parents, and appreciate your patience as we navigate this with you," said Niehaus.

More information is expected from GPPSS by 3:30 p.m. today.

Learn more about the developing COVID-19 situation in Michigan here.