Tracking Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19): Cases being monitored, test results pending

DETROIT – In the state of Michigan, as of March 11, 520 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were for monitoring to date, with 150 under active monitoring for the virus -- 91 tests have returned negative.

That’s according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). The state was still reporting only two confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) as of Thursday morning (March 12, 2020).

As March 10 in Michigan, 493 cases were referred for monitoring to date, with 87 under active monitoring for the virus -- 57 tests had returned negative.

To recap where we are in Michigan this week:

Total COVID-19 cases in the United States

According to the CDC, as of March 11, 2020, there were a total 938 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States. A total 29 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States. There are 38 states and the District of Columbia reporting cases.

The CDC says data include both confirmed and presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 reported to CDC or tested at CDC since January 21, 2020, with the exception of testing results for persons repatriated to the United States from Wuhan, China and Japan. State and local public health departments are now testing and publicly reporting their cases. In the event of a discrepancy between CDC cases and cases reported by state and local public health officials, data reported by states should be considered the most up to date.

Governor urges ‘community mitigation strategies'

During a news conference Wednesday evening, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer urged “community mitigation strategies” in light of the confirmed cases, urging residents and businesses to avoid large gatherings.

“This is to keep the most people we can, safe,” Whitmer said.

Community mitigation strategies are designed to be implemented at the individual, organizational, and community levels. They apply to businesses, workplaces, schools, community organizations, health care institutions, and individuals of all ages, backgrounds, and health profiles; everyone has an important role to play. These strategies provide essential protections to individuals at risk of severe illness and to health care and other critical infrastructure workforces.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health, said she expects more cases in Michigan, and for community spread to occur. No new information was offered about the two people with coronavirus in Wayne and Oakland counties.

Whitmer has declared a state of emergency in response to the first cases. Both cases need to be confirmed by the CDC.

“Michiganders have been preparing for COVID-19 for weeks, including by taking basic measures such as washing their hands often, covering their mouths and noses when coughing or sneezing, and staying home when they are sick,” said Dr. Khaldun. “However, Michigan must take further action to avoid a rapid increase of cases in the state. Community mitigation strategies are crucial to slowing the transmission of the virus in Michigan, particularly before a vaccine or treatment becomes available.”

