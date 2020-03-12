Value City reaches out to Art Van employees looking for work

WARREN, Mich. – Art Van Furniture’s bankruptcy came quickly and unexpectedly left more than 3,000 people without jobs.

Fortunately, it turns out many are landing on their feet pretty quickly.

Value City Novi spent Thursday selling its high-style at low-cost program to more than customers. The company pitched to Art Van’s sales people to join them.

Sergei Pesch went to his second interview. He has a lot riding on it -- considering his wife works for Art Van as well.

“It’s a great thing they’re doing for Art Van employees with job fairs like this one here and that they are allowing people to come out and try to get a job in a timely fashion before they are actually out of jobs," Pesch said.

A steady stream of interviews happened throughout Thursday.

Value City regional Manager Deena Schilling told Local 4 that many of its current sales people came from Art Van, so they know they’re hiring quality.

“We want to show empathy and sympathy to the employees as well as the customers," Schilling said. "We really want to help in any way we can.”

Pesch said he didn’t see Art Van’s closure coming and he doesn’t know when the Canton store will close. While his wife was opting out of furniture sales, it looks like Pesch had a place to land. He said he received a job offer and he’s considering it.

Good sales people can work anywhere, so many automobile dealerships and other furniture companies have been reaching out to speak with Art Van staff too.

Value City has six stores in Metro Detroit and were hiring for most of them.