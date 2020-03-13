Archdiocese of Detroit announces suspension of public masses due to coronavirus

DETROIT – The Archdiocese of Detroit has announced the suspension of publicly celebrated masses due to coronavirus concerns.

“The decision to temporarily suspend public Masses was not and must never be taken lightly,” Archbishop Vigneron said Friday. “As Mass is a commemoration of Christ’s great act of love for us, we take this unprecedented measure with eyes fixed on him and his greatest commandment to love one another, which in this difficult time means that we ensure the health and safety of our community by following the wise counsel of local, state, and federal government and health officials.”

The decision to suspend public masses was made at the recommendation of health care professionals and government officials.

On Thursday night state officials said there were 12 cases of coronavirus in the state of Michigan.

The governor also closed all K-12 school buildings to students from Monday, March 16 until Sunday, April 5. Child care facilities will remain open during this time, whether they are attached to schools or free standing.

