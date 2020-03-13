Ford asks employees who can work from home to do so starting Monday, March 16 due to coronavirus concerns

DETROIT – Ford Motor Company said starting Monday, March 16, much of the automaker’s workforce, including salaried employees in North America and South America, is being asked to work remotely until further notice due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

During a conference call Friday morning, Ford said the virus has had a “very limited effect on Ford employees,” but they are taking precautions to help stop the spread as much as possible.

Employees who must report to manufacturing facilities to do jobs must still report. That means salaried and hourly employees who work in the plants should still report to work, Ford says. The company said it is taking extra precautions at its buildings to keep workers and environments safe and clean.

Ford says no production has been lost outside of China.

General Motors is implementing a similar policy.

As of Friday, there are 12 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state of Michigan.