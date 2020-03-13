General Motors instructs employees to work from home starting March 16 amid coronavirus concerns

DETROIT – Employees of General Motors (GM) have been asked to work from home starting March 16, if possible, as concerns over coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world continue to rise.

GM employees around the globe are expected to work remotely if the nature of their work allows for it in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus, officials said. This news follows the rapidly increasing COVID-19 situation in Michigan and around the world.

The new policy applies to all GM employees globally, excluding China, where existing protocols are in place, officials said.

“Of course, not all of our teams are able to work remotely. We are taking every precaution to ensure our teams remain safe and are adjusting manufacturing, Global Product Development, Customer Care and Aftersales and Contact Center work schedules to allow for additional cleaning," said Mary Barra, CEO of GM. “Given the current drop in use of public transportation and extensive flight cancellations, our customers are looking to us more than ever to ensure they have the vehicles, parts and services they need. Thank you to everyone for helping to ensure that we continue to deliver.”

Barra’s office will continue to update GM employees.

Ford Motor Company is implementing a similar policy.

