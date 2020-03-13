Michigan offers Coronavirus (COVID-19) resources in Spanish, Arabic, Chinese

DETROIT – Coronavirus cases are rising in the United States, including in Michigan.

Residents should be aware of the latest prevention and COVID-19 spread information, regardless of their native language. In Metro Detroit, we have large Spanish and Arabic speaking populations, for instance.

The state of Michigan has offered resources in a few different languages to help those who aren’t primarily English speakers or readers.

In the state of Michigan, as of March 13, 554 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were referred for monitoring to date, with 172 people under active monitoring for the virus -- 120 tests have returned negative.

That’s according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). The state announced an addition 10 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 to 12 in the state of Michigan.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) resources below:

Coronavirus Disease 2019 Fact Sheet - Spanish

Coronavirus Disease 2019 Fact Sheet - Arabic

Coronavirus Disease 2019 Fact Sheet - Traditional Chinese

Coronavirus Disease 2019 Fact Sheet - Simplified Chinese

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest).

Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms; there have been reports of this occurring with this new coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention & Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

