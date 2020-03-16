Detroit 36th District Court issues moratorium on evictions due to coronavirus

DETROIT – Effective immediately, the 36th District Court has issued a moratorium on evictions due to the coronavirus.

“This is a difficult period for our entire community, and in an effort to avoid any additional hardship for those affected, it is important that we halt residential evictions at this time. As everyone is strongly encouraged to practice social distancing and, if applicable, self-quarantine, during this period, it would be unwise and mean-spirited to remove people from their homes until this threat has passed,” said Chief Judge William C. McConico.

The court had previously announced further measures to address the threat of coronavirus.

For more information on the court’s coronavirus contingency plan, please visit https://www.36thdistrictcourt.org/.