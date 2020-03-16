Detroit police looking for missing 36-year-old man in poor physical, mental condition

DETROIT – Police are looking for Derrick Holmes, a 36-year-old man last seen Thursday at about 2 p.m.

According to authorities, Holmes walked away from an adult care facility located in the 8000 block of Rolyat Stret and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Holmes is about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. He has short black hair and a bushy beard.

He was last seen wearing a black, white and red hat, a gray coat, khaki pants and brown shoes.

Police said Holmes is in poor physical and mental condition.

Anyone who has seen Derrick Holmes, or knows of his whereabouts, are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.