'We are heartbroken’: Holland Tulip Time festival cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

HOLLAND, Mich. – This year’s Tulip Time Festival has been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

Festival organizers made the announcement Monday. The festival was scheduled for May 2-10.

“It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we share this news. Our team has spent the last 11 months planning our 91st celebration and we are heartbroken not to see our work come into fruition,” said Gwen Auwerda, Executive Director of the Tulip Time Festival. “Most of our volunteer base and 45 percent of our festival guests represent populations most vulnerable to infection. We also cannot ignore the two large and beloved retirement homes located right in the center of festival activity in downtown Holland."

The festival brings in 500,000 attendees, which officials said makes a $48 million impact on the Holland community.

“This was not a decision taken lightly. We understand the huge financial impact the festival brings not only to our organization, but to small businesses, hotels and local attractions every year,” said Auwerda.

The organization is asking people to consider donating their ticket purchases and registration fees to the organization. They plan on working to rebuild the festival in time for the 2021 season.

They will issue full refunds on tickets through March 26. Refunds could take up to 60 days to process. For more information call 616-396-4221 or click here.