In tweet, Pres. Trump says Michigan Gov. Whitmer ‘must work harder,’ and ‘be more proactive’ on coronavirus

President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing with the coronavirus task force, in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, Monday, March 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
In a tweet on Tuesday morning, President Trump said Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer “must work harder and be much more proactive.”

The tweet comes after the President held a call with governors from around the country on Monday. Gov. Whitmer has been pushing the federal government to provide more support.

Whitmer told MSNBC the federal government “hasn’t been prepared” for the pandemic and that they are instead using “every tool in the toolbox” to create safe and economic policies for Michigan.

Michigan has instituted among the strictest coronavirus orders in the country, closing most public spaces, including restaurants, schools, gyms and cafes, as well as limiting all social gatherings to 50 or less.

As of March 16, Michigan has confirmed 54 cases of COVID-19.

