In tweet, Pres. Trump says Michigan Gov. Whitmer ‘must work harder,’ and ‘be more proactive’ on coronavirus

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, President Trump said Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer “must work harder and be much more proactive.”

Failing Michigan Governor must work harder and be much more proactive. We are pushing her to get the job done. I stand with Michigan! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2020

The tweet comes after the President held a call with governors from around the country on Monday. Gov. Whitmer has been pushing the federal government to provide more support.

Whitmer told MSNBC the federal government “hasn’t been prepared” for the pandemic and that they are instead using “every tool in the toolbox” to create safe and economic policies for Michigan.

Michigan has instituted among the strictest coronavirus orders in the country, closing most public spaces, including restaurants, schools, gyms and cafes, as well as limiting all social gatherings to 50 or less.

Here are the 4 coronavirus-related Executive Orders signed by Michigan

As of March 16, Michigan has confirmed 54 cases of COVID-19.