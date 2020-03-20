Michigan COVID-19 data: Tracking case count, cases by county, deaths, cases by age, tests
Here we are tracking the coronavirus in Michigan.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, along with county health departments and the city of Detroit’s health department, have been releasing data daily about COVID-19 cases in the state. Health systems and hospitals also have been reporting deaths.
Data includes the case count, cases by county, deaths, cases by age range and testing.
Here’s what we have compiled:
