Movement 2020 music festival pushed back to September due to coronavirus outbreak

DETROIT – The electronic music festival Movement has been rescheduled for September 11, 12 and 13 due to the coronavirus outbreak and restrictions on crowds that have been put in place.

The festival was originally scheduled for Memorial Day weekend in Detroit.

If you purchased a ticket and cannot attend the September date your ticket will be valid for 2021. If you can’t attend either refunds will be arranged.

Read the full statement below:

"Movement Family,

Ok, here we go…

Due to the developing COVID-19 restrictions and our ongoing communications with State and City officials, it is with a great sense of responsibility that we have rescheduled Movement 2020. While it’s hard to accept that we won’t be dancing together this Memorial Day weekend, our amazing team and city partners have worked tirelessly together to create a new opportunity for all of us. Postponing was certainly not an easy decision but it is the responsible decision. We are receiving commitments from production teams and performing artists for the new dates and have been working around the clock to share some positive news we can all look forward to.

Movement 2020 is now scheduled for September 11, 12 and 13. All current tickets are valid for the September dates. We look forward to dancing together during one of the last weekends of the summer!

Your ticket will also be valid for 2021 if you can’t join us in September. Refunds will be arranged for those who are unable to attend either edition.

As you weigh these options, please consider that we are an independent organization and this is a challenging time for us as well. Your financial investment literally creates this event. Our valued sponsors and partners help offset the cost, but the event is primarily funded by the tickets you purchase. If you are able, we ask that you keep your support with Movement as we work to create an even more special experience in September.

All current ticket holders will be notified by Friday, March 27 on how to proceed with any of the options listed above. Payment Plan subscribers: if you missed your recent payment or are unable to make your next payment due to stresses related to the current situation, we will hold your ticket and you will have the option to reinstate it when you are ready.

As we anticipate shifting the focus of our messaging and commitment to helping our community, we kindly ask for everyone to be patient and compassionate as our team and our ticketing partner work diligently to address your questions and concerns. These are unprecedented times. We are all doing our best to navigate this new, uncertain world we find ourselves in.

We share your heartbreak over this abrupt change, but the safety and health of festival-goers, artists, partners, crew and related families are always our top priority. We urge you to please take care of yourself and to follow the guidelines and protocols set forth by public health officials. We all must do our part to get through this. Please isolate yourself and limit your interactions with people as much as possible - following strict new rules for social distancing is the main responsibility we all share in order to resume future public gatherings.

Thank you so much for your continued support. We look forward to coming out on the other side of this together.

-Movement Team"