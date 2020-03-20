NBC News staffer who died from coronavirus remembered by colleagues

NEW YORK – The coronavirus outbreak has claimed the life of NBC News staffer, Larry Edgeworth, the network announced Friday.

According to NBC News, Edgeworth died Thursday after testing positive for the virus and had other underlying health issues.

“As we have heard from medical professionals, those with underlying health concerns are sadly the most vulnerable,” NBC News Chairman Andy Lack wrote Friday morning in an email to staff members.

Edgeworth, a technician, worked in the equipment room at NBC News’ New York headquarters.

Edgeworth’s colleagues mourned him on social media while remembering his life and work.

He spent 25 years working as an auto technician for NBC News.

Larry Edgeworth, a beloved NBC News colleague and "the guy you wanted by your side no matter where you were," has died after testing positive for coronavirus. https://t.co/eOghkAHeNb — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 20, 2020

The man on the left is Larry Edgeworth. I met him as the sound tech on our team that covered the Romney campaign in 2012. He called me “slim,” and helped me put together my first resume tape. He was SO proud of his kids. He was hilarious. Yesterday he lost his fight with COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/73D93utgPX — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) March 20, 2020