NBC News staffer who died from coronavirus remembered by colleagues

Staffer had underlying health issues before testing positive for virus

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Larry Edgeworth is pictured here to the far left with colleagues at NBC News. (Photo courtesy of Twitter)

NEW YORK – The coronavirus outbreak has claimed the life of NBC News staffer, Larry Edgeworth, the network announced Friday.

According to NBC News, Edgeworth died Thursday after testing positive for the virus and had other underlying health issues.

“As we have heard from medical professionals, those with underlying health concerns are sadly the most vulnerable,” NBC News Chairman Andy Lack wrote Friday morning in an email to staff members.

Edgeworth, a technician, worked in the equipment room at NBC News’ New York headquarters.

Edgeworth’s colleagues mourned him on social media while remembering his life and work.

He spent 25 years working as an auto technician for NBC News.

