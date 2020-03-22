Trump announces automakers will produce ventilators amid coronavirus outbreak

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that Ford, General Motors and Tesla are now able to produce ventilators and other metal products to aid health facilities amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Trump says the automakers will produce necessary materials quickly, as medical equipment shortages are occurring across the country.

Hospitals nationwide are expecting a need for more ventilators as the virus could cause an influx of patients who need critical care.

Ford, General Motors and Tesla are being given the go ahead to make ventilators and other metal products, FAST! @fema Go for it auto execs, lets see how good you are? @RepMarkMeadows @GOPLeader @senatemajldr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2020

This news comes after GM and Ford had already agreed to assist the Trump administration however possible amid the pandemic.

General Motors has already been working with Ventec and StopTheSpread.org to help Ventec, a medical device company, increase ventilator production amid the coronavirus outbreak.

