37ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

37ºF

Local News

Trump announces automakers will produce ventilators amid coronavirus outbreak

Ford, General Motors, Tesla to produce medical equipment in response to supply shortages

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Tags: Coronavirus, COVID-19, Michigan Coronavirus, Michigan COVID-19, GM, General Motors, Ford, Tesla, Automakers, Detroit, Michigan, News, Local
President Donald Trump speaks during press briefing with the coronavirus task force, at the White House, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump speaks during press briefing with the coronavirus task force, at the White House, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that Ford, General Motors and Tesla are now able to produce ventilators and other metal products to aid health facilities amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Trump says the automakers will produce necessary materials quickly, as medical equipment shortages are occurring across the country.

Hospitals nationwide are expecting a need for more ventilators as the virus could cause an influx of patients who need critical care.

This news comes after GM and Ford had already agreed to assist the Trump administration however possible amid the pandemic.

General Motors has already been working with Ventec and StopTheSpread.org to help Ventec, a medical device company, increase ventilator production amid the coronavirus outbreak.

RELATED: Michigan brewery, distillery team up to make hand sanitizer amid coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: