32ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

32ºF

News

NASA’s Curiosity Mars Rover takes selfie

Curiosity took 86 images at different angles to get the selfie

Paul Gross, Meteorologist

Tags: NASA, Detroit, Local, News, Space, Curiosity Rover, Science, Mars, Rover, Camera, NASA Images
This selfie was taken by NASA's Curiosity Mars rover on Feb. 26, 2020 (the 2,687th Martian day, or sol, of the mission). The crumbling rock layer at the top of the image is the Greenheugh Pediment, which Curiosity climbed soon after taking the image.
This selfie was taken by NASA's Curiosity Mars rover on Feb. 26, 2020 (the 2,687th Martian day, or sol, of the mission). The crumbling rock layer at the top of the image is the Greenheugh Pediment, which Curiosity climbed soon after taking the image. (NASA)

NASA’s Curiosity Mars Rover has been driving around for 2, 696 martian days and it just set a record for climbing its steepest yet. To celebrate, it took a selfie.

But where’s the selfie stick?

Curiosity’s mass cam took 86 different images from different angles like a panorama. NASA was able to seamlessly stitch the images together to create the selfie.

How did we get the video of Curiosity taking the pictures? It was on the rover’s navigation camera.

For more, go here.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: