NASA’s Curiosity Mars Rover takes selfie

NASA’s Curiosity Mars Rover has been driving around for 2, 696 martian days and it just set a record for climbing its steepest yet. To celebrate, it took a selfie.

But where’s the selfie stick?

Curiosity’s mass cam took 86 different images from different angles like a panorama. NASA was able to seamlessly stitch the images together to create the selfie.

How did we get the video of Curiosity taking the pictures? It was on the rover’s navigation camera.

