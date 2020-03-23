South Lyon parents fight for refunds after eighth-grade trip canceled due to coronavirus

SOUTH LYON, Mich. – Parents in South Lyon are having trouble getting refunds after they paid $850 for their eighth-grade students to take a trip that was later canceled by the coronavirus outbreak.

Canceled vacations have left many people disappointed during the crisis, but having to fight for a refund has made the situation even worse for many parents.

Dozens of students were supposed to take an educational trip that cost parents $850. Amy Allen’s daughter, an eight-grader at Millennium Middle School in South Lyon, was one of the children scheduled to leave this week.

The trip was canceled because of the coronavirus, but the company WorldStrides isn’t offering refunds. Instead, parents can apply the money to a future trip or sell the package to next year’s eighth-graders, the company says.

“In these unprecedented times for the travel industry, we’re working with our groups to offer options that work for as many families as possible,” the company told Local 4′s Help Me Hank. “We know how hard families have worked to invest in their child’s experience, and we continue to make changes as the situation evolves.”

