Versiti blood donation center to remain open amid ‘stay-at-home’ order in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Versiti Blood Center of Michigan will remain open amid the state’s “stay-at-home” order due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Under Michigan Gov. Whitmer’s executive “stay-at-home” order, residents may leave their homes for Healthcare and Public Health Operations -- which includes visiting blood, plasma and platelet donation centers, officials said.

“Versiti Blood Center of Michigan supplies blood to nearly 80 hospitals across the state," said Versiti Chief Medical Officer Thomas Abshire. "It is critically important to maintain an adequate blood supply so these hospitals can deliver life-saving blood products to trauma patients and cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy.”

Versiti says they’re aware that more than 10 people will occupy donation centers at one time, which is an exception to the order and is supported by CISA of the Department of Homeland Security, FEMA, the FDA and more.

In an effort to prevent the spread of the virus at donation centers, Versiti will prescreen staff and donors for COVID-19 symptoms, comply with social distancing, keep beds six feet apart or separated by partition, wipe down surfaces and provide only packaged food and drink, officials said.

Those interested in donating can schedule an appointment by calling 866-642-5663 or visiting their website here.