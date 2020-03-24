What it’s like for Michigan residents on day one of stay-at-home order

GROSSE POINTE, Mich. – When Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a stay-at-home order Monday, she said it would be difficult. Local 4′s Jamie Edmonds went out to see how residents are doing on day one of 21.

We’ve all been making changes to our lives for at least a week now, but there is a definite change Tuesday after people heard Whitmer’s message.

Traffic was extremely light in Grosse Pointe -- as in, a car or two. That’s what day one of the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” mandate looks like.

Jamie ran into a father and daughter taking a walk.

“Just taking a walk, getting some fresh air, getting rid of some energy,” Paul Lindblom said.

Lindblom said he has a college student, a high schooler and a kindergartner making his house feel smaller by the minute. But everyone is coping just fine, he said.

“It’s going,” Lindblom said. “I realize why I never became a kindergarten teacher.”

Also in the neighborhood, Jamie found the Hindelang family taking a break. Matthew Hindelang works in manufacturing, but these days he’s working from home, and the family is trying to see the silver lining in this situation.

“That’s a happy byproduct of all this: being together,” Hindelang said. “I travel for work, so I’m home now, which is nice -- reconnecting and getting to see what kids are doing in school, being involved in their education.”

We asked the children about their favorite parts of this new lifestyle, and not being at school was the No. 1 answer.