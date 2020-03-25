50ºF

Detroit Bus Company shifts gears to help people during coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis

Company making hand sanitizer

Steve Garagiola, Reporter/Anchor

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

DETROIT – Usually, the Detroit Bus Company takes people on bar crawls and historic tours, but now, the company is shifting gears to help fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The tour bus company is now making hand sanitizer. The internet is flooded with do-it-yourself hand sanitizer recipes, but the Detroit Bus Company said this is the real deal.

For now, making hand sanitizer is a full-time job, seven days a week.

Andy Didorosi, the owner of the Detroit BUs Company, said his plan is for this to be a temporary project.

