Dr. Frank McGeorge: Tracking coronavirus on surfaces

DETROIT – A new report found traces of COVID-19 on surfaces inside a cruise ship more than two weeks after passengers were on board.

An important point that needs to be clarified is that they only reported finding genetic remnants -- the RNA -- on the surfaces. There’s no indication that this represented the actually contagious virus.

Nonetheless, it does speak to the more important point: the virus does survive on surfaces.

COVID-19 can remain contagious on plastic and stainless steel for at least 72 hours. On more porous surfaces, like paper or cardboard, the survival length is shorter.

This is why health experts keep urging people to keep washing their hands and to avoid touching their faces.

Another topic of concern is food. It’s important to wash all fruits and vegetables before consumption.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

