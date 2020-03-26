Eastpointe man builds bomb to try to kill rats, damages 2 houses instead

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – An Eastpointe man built a homemade bomb to try to kill rats at his home, but instead, he damaged two houses and got arrested, police said.

Eastpointe police were called around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 16800 block of Veronica Avenue.

Officers said they learned a significant explosion had damaged two homes on the block.

Investigators said a homeowner found what he believed was a better way to kill rats than using poison. Some people believe rat poison is dangerous for neighborhood pets, police said.

The homeowner had constructed a homemade bomb to try to kill the rats, according to authorities.

“Officers did not find any dead rats at the scene, so bombing may be an ineffective way to kills rats,” Eastpointe police posted on Facebook. “And it’s illegal. And dangerous.”

The man was arrested for the bombing, police said. Another person inside the home was arrested for a warrant, officials said.

Charges against the homeowner are pending.