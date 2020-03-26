Food for seniors in need

Focus: HOPE is continuing their Food for Seniors program during this crisis. There is an immediate and serious need for food, and they are committed to supporting the community in this way. Check below to see if you or seniors you know are eligible, because it’s a fast, safe, and easy process!

How seniors can safely get food

Seniors (60+) can drive-up to any Focus: HOPE food distribution center to pick up a pre-packaged food box without leaving their car. Focus: HOPE is also delivering food to seniors who are homebound, so call 313-494-4600 if you would like a delivery. The staff and volunteers are following strict social distancing and health guidelines around food packaging, distribution, and delivery.

Food center locations

Open Monday-Thursday 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Friday 8:00 AM – Noon

Westside: 1300 Oakman Blvd., Detroit

Inkster: 759 Inkster Road, Inkster

Eastside: 9151 Chalmers, Detroit

Signing up is easy!

There is no waiting period for eligibility determination. Seniors only need to:

Provide proof of age 60+ (e.g. state ID card)

Provide # of people in household

Reside in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, or Washtenaw counties

Meet monthly income limits: 1-person household: $1,383 or below 2-person household: $1,868 or below 3-person household: $2,353 or below 4-person household: $2,839 or below 5+ person household: $486 or below per additional household member



You can visit their website for more info: FocusHope.edu