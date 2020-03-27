39ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

39ºF

Local News

Michigan REAL ID deadline extended due to coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Deadline is now October 1, 2021

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Tags: Coronavirus, COVID-19, Michigan Coronavirus, Health, Local, Michigan, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, Pandemic, Outbreak, National, Travel, Real ID, Department of Homeland Security
Michigan Enhanced Driver's License (Secretary of State's Office)
Michigan Enhanced Driver's License (Secretary of State's Office)

DETROIT – The REAL ID deadline for Michigan and all other states requiring the new form of identification has been extended due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The Department of Homeland Security announced that the deadline will now be Oct. 1, 2021, a year later than the original deadline.

As of last month, only about 35 percent of IDs in the United States complied with the REAL ID Act.

MORE: What you should know about the REAL ID application

The federal REAL ID Act of 2005 was passed in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks and requires higher standards for identification. When the law goes into full effect, a standard Michigan driver’s license or state ID card no longer will be adequate to board an aircraft for a domestic flight or to enter military bases, nuclear power plants or certain other federal facilities.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: