How Highland Park firefighters are preventing COVID-19 spread while fighting fires

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – Firefighters in Highland Park are still fighting fires despite being quarantined.

To guard their health, they are quarantined in the station house and when calls come in, they gear up. When they come back, they scrub everything thoroughly and stay put.

Eight firefighters were tested and received negative COVID-19 tests. Two, who also work as police officers, are still waiting on their tests to come back.

No one is allowed to come into the firehouse and they are only allowed out when there is a fire or another emergency.

Chief Kevin Coney said they’re taking precautionary measures to make sure they can fight fires if needed while staying isolated and quarantined.

Highland Park’s police chief, Hilton Napoleon, is currently hospitalized and fighting coronavirus. His family said he’s getting stronger.

Anyone who believes they might have coronavirus should follow the CDC guidelines. Michigan.gov has a list of resources available to those concerned about COVID-19.

More information on coronavirus (COVID-19):