Metro Detroit weather forecast: Rainy Saturday with thunder and lightning

We'll have a rainy Saturday morning, with some thunder and lightning thrown in for special effect. However, there is no severe storm risk this morning, so don't worry about that. It appears that we may get a break from the rain for part of the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 40s (6 to 9 degrees Celsius) most of the day, but perhaps rise into the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius) by late afternoon south of M-59. Wind will blow generally from the east at 5 to 10 mph.

Rain and thunderstorms develop this evening ahead of a warm front moving northward out of Ohio. While I do not expect a widespread severe weather outbreak, any robust storm that develops north of that warm front could produce one-inch hail. The greater concern (and lower probability) is that a storm near that warm front could develop some rotation, which brings the small chance for a brief, weak tornado.

Temperatures behind the warm front rocket into the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius) overnight.

Shower and thunderstorm chances end as a strong cold front crosses the area late Saturday night. Most of us will wake up Sunday morning to those mild overnight temperatures, and perhaps to some sunshine, too.

First thing in the morning is your best opportunity for a walk or jog around the neighborhood. But don’t be fooled: clouds will return, scattered showers will develop by afternoon, temperatures will start falling (into the upper 40s…9 degrees Celsius) by late afternoon, and the wind will increase.

In fact, we could see gusts to 40 mph, and possibly even a little higher.

Again, it's going to be a wild weekend of weather.