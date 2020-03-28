Rhonda Walker: Stay safe, stay healthy, stay home

Rhonda Walker on set with co-anchor Evrod Cassimy, who has tested positive for the coronavirus. (WDIV)

This week has brought rounds of gut punches. Coronavirus cases rising more rapidly here in Detroit hitting home with so many people I know, grieving the loss of prominent Detroiters and friends succumbing to this awful virus, and my co-anchor and dear friend Evrod finally finding out what had him so sick and off work for a week.

Rhonda Walker at her anchor desk at Local 4's studio. (WDIV)

I was thankful to be able to be one of the “First Informers” at Local 4, showing up weekday mornings as I always do with my incredible morning team to deliver pertinent information while finding moments to start your day with a smile.

Even though everything was different around there. We took extreme precautions like having nearly 90% of our staff work remotely, sanitizing the building, being diligent with the recommended hand washing and social distance. It was eerily different but I felt safe and healthy. And then a stunning call from management on Tuesday night, Evrod tested positive for Covid-19 and that thrusted all of us into a whirlwind, we became the national news update the next day and it grounded the entire morning team to a self quarantine at home until 14 days expires from our last contact with Evrod. I’m most thankful Evrod and his adorable family are feeling better with each day recuperating at home and will fully recover. Along with immense gratitude our work family has no symptoms to date.

Rhonda: "So Wednesday began my quarantine at home, I'll admit to pacing the floors a lot each day as a person accustomed to being on the go and a social butterfly. Also being on the sidelines is tough when my colleagues are stressed to the limit trying to keep you informed during the most significant health crises our country has ever seen in my lifetime." (Rhonda Walker)

So Wednesday began my quarantine at home, I’ll admit to pacing the floors a lot each day as a person accustomed to being on the go and a social butterfly. Also being on the sidelines is tough when my colleagues are stressed to the limit, trying to keep you informed during the most significant health crisis our country has ever seen in my lifetime.

Local 4's Rhonda Walker eating healthy at home during Michigan's stay at home order amid the coronavirus outbreak. (Rhonda Walker)

How have I passed the time? Trying my best to stay healthy, I’m eating a ton of fruits and veggies to boost my immune system and my secret weapon to stay healthy year round is a packet of Emergen C Immune in a glass of water everyday of the year.

Local 4's Rhonda Walker with box of Emergen C supplements (Rhonda Walker)

I’m also trying to rebut my daily exercise routine at home with Detroit trainers I love who are posting workouts on their Instagram or Instagram Live pages like @crossfitbmw, @mr.grindtimefitness oh and my cousin Randall in Ohio who is also a trainer @exzaltfitness.

A collage of Local 4's Rhonda Walker exercising at home during Michigan's stay at home order amid the coronavirous pandemic. (Rhonda Walker)

I do much better with consistency by going to the gym and working with a trainer but I’m trying my best to maintain the hard work I began as a resolution in January with Coach JB at Cross Fit BMW in Detroit.

So next week begins a new week that I will start at home, but I look forward to getting back in the saddle at work on Wednesday morning helping us all get through this coronavirus crisis together.

I’ll be applying a motto I live by, “Faith over Fear”, and this Bible scripture: “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you,” Isaiah 41:10.

Please stay safe, stay healthy and stay home!

