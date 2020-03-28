Larry Spruill: We will get through this crisis

If you would have told me on Jan 1, 2020 that a pandemic would sweep our globe, I would have asked you, “What are you talking about?”

If you would have told me thousands of people would be sick, millions of people would be forced to stay inside, kids everywhere would not be allowed to attend school, businesses would close and I couldn’t attend church...I would call you a bold faced liar.

But here we are, March 2020, and that’s exactly what’s going on. Just like you, I would have never imagined this.

Just like you, I worry about this invisible enemy we’re fighting. I will be honest with you, as I sit inside my apartment, practicing social and physical distancing, I’m scared.

Over the last couple of days, I have prayed a lot...and God continues to remind me of Psalms 91.

So I said all of that to say, this too shall pass. We will get through this. I don’t know when, but we will get through this.

WDIV's Larry Spruill Jr. isolating at home during the coronavirus outbreak. (Larry Spruill Jr.)

