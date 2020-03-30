Michigan Gov. Whitmer expands unemployment benefits but system to apply is still overwhelmed

DETROIT – On Monday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer expanded unemployment benefits to the self-employed and others amid the coronavirus outbreak.

READ: Michigan expands unemployment to include self-employed, gig workers; increases weekly benefits

The new order grants benefits to workers who don’t already qualify for unemployment aid, including those who are self-employed, independent contractors and low-wage workers who can’t work because of the pandemic.

The agreement also increases weekly benefits for all unemployed workers by $600.

MORE: Michigan implements unemployment filing schedule based on last name

One of the biggest issues, is actually being able to apply. Michigan’s online system has been swamped and just hasn’t been able to keep up with the demand.

The website crashes regularly and the phone system isn’t working. Most times when you call, you get a busy signal.

Local 4 has been told work is continuing behind the scenes to upgrade the overall system, but so far no concrete solution has been made.