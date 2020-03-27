Michigan implements unemployment filing schedule based on last name

DETROIT – Michigan has created a new filing schedule for Michiganders trying to file for unemployment -- and it’s based on your last name.

The unemployment system has been overwhelmed due to demand amid coronavirus, causing massive slowdowns and technical issues. More than 125,000 filed for unemployment just last week.

The day or time of day in which a claim is filed will not impact whether a worker receives benefits or their benefit amount. Additionally, claims will be back-dated to reflect the date in which a claimant was laid-off or let go from their job due to COVID-19. The eligibility window to apply has also been increased from 14 to 28 days from the date of their work stoppage.

“We ask Michiganders to remain patient when filing for unemployment and to please follow this schedule to make it easier for everyone to access the emergency relief they need,” said UIA Director Steve Gray. “We’re recommending that workers go first to our 24-hr online system at Michigan.gov/UIA. We urge workers to only use our phone system if they do not have access to a computer or the internet.”

Michiganders are asked to use the tools and resources available on the homepage of the website to help answer any outstanding questions they may have. Due to the unprecedented demand for unemployment benefits, those using the phone option may sometimes receive a busy signal and those using the website should expect longer load times. Users are asked to be patient and not click more than once to reload a page. Filing online remains the fastest way for Michiganders to apply for unemployment benefits.

Beginning Sunday, March 29, 2020:

Online Filing Schedule - Michigan.gov/UIA

Last names beginning with letters A-L are asked to file claims on Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays.

Last names beginning with letters M-Z are asked to file claims on Sundays, Tuesdays, or Thursdays.

Saturdays will be available for anyone to accommodate those who could not file during their allotted window.

Call Center Filing Schedule - 866-500-0017:

Last names beginning with letters A-L are asked to call on Mondays and Wednesdays between 8:00am – 5:00pm.

Last names beginning with letters M-Z are asked to call on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 8:00am – 5:00pm.

Fridays (8:00am – 5:00pm) will be available for anyone to accommodate those who could not file during their allotted window.

For more information visit Michigan.gov/UIA