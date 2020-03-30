Whitmer: Michigan dedicates additional $150M to coronavirus (COVID-19) response efforts

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that the state is dedicating an additional $150 million to the coronavirus (COVID-19) response efforts.

“Residents across the great state of Michigan need to know that the Executive and Legislative branches of state government are working together to do whatever is necessary to ensure an effective response to COVID-19," Whitmer said.

Whitmer said state officials signed two supplemental budget bills to provide $150 million to the response efforts.

She said the state had already spent more than $130 million for more than 20 million masks, 2,000 ventilators, 9 million ounces of hand sanitizer, 255,000 boxes of gloves, 2.4 million gowns, 2,000 beds, 210,000 testing supplies, 3,000 thermometers, 185,000 face shields, 22,000 cartons of disinfecting wipes and other needed supplies.

“The additional funding provided today, along with the supplies and funding provided by the federal government, helps ensure that Michigan has the necessary resources to save lives and slow the spread of COVID-19,” Whitmer said.

