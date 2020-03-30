Whitmer suspends hiring within executive branch of Michigan government, restricts spending

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that she is temporarily suspending hiring within the executive branch of the state government and restricting discretionary spending.

Whitmer signed two executive directives, the first of which temporarily suspends hiring, creating new positions, filling vacant positions, transferring and promoting within the executive branch of state government.

The other executive directive temporarily restricts discretionary spending by state departments and agencies while they work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan.

“I want to thank the countless state employees who are working around the clock to protect our communities from the spread of COVID-19," Whitmer said. "We will get through this together. As we continue to navigate this crisis, my number one priority is protecting Michiganders’ health and safety. However, we must also work to prepare our state for the impact the COVID-19 crisis will have on our economy and the state budget. These executive orders will help us do just that.”

These restrictions cover, but are not limited to, all non-essential contracts, purchases, travel, training, and other forms of discretionary expenditure, according to a release.

