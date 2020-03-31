41ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

41ºF

Local News

WATCH LIVE: Detroit mayor holds daily coronavirus press briefing

Tags: Detroit Coronavirus, Detroit COVID-19, Michigan COVID-19, Michigan Coronavirus, Michigan, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Mike Duggan, Detroit Mayor, Duggan, Live

DETROIT – Mayor Mike Duggan will hold his daily coronavirus (COVID-19) press briefing at 3 p.m.

  • Watch it here on ClickOnDetroit.

The mayor’s office said Tuesday’s topics will include a new financial assistance program for small businesses affected by COVID-19, and an update on the Mayor’s calls for doctors and transportation companies to serve Detroiters seeking testing at the regional COVID-19 testing facility.

Related:

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.