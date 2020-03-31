Detroit will be one of first US cities to get rapid testing kits for COVID-19

DETROIT – The city of Detroit is receiving rapid testing kits for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Mayor Mike Duggan announced Monday the city signed a contract with Abbott Labs, allowing Detroit to become one of the first U.S. cities to receive such kits that return positive results in about 5 minutes and negative results in about 13 minutes.

Duggan said the city will get five testing machines and 5,000 testing kits next week. The mayor said the instant testing should be used for first responders and health workers.

The city plans to run about 250 of the instant tests each day.

