Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones tests positive for COVID-19

DETROIT – Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones has tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Jones, a former congresswoman, is isolating herself and following her doctor’s order, according to a statement from her office. She is working from home.

“Fortunately, because she is not experiencing any of the horrific symptoms associated with the coronavirus, she will continue working remotely from home,” reads the statement. “Brenda advises everyone to take the coronavirus seriously, to frequently wash their hands, to participate in social distancing, to be safe and take care of themselves and their families.”

As of Thursday afternoon, the Detroit Health Department was reporting 2,860 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city and 97 deaths.

