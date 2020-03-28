Detroit police Chief James Craig recovering at home after testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19)

DETROIT – Detroit police Chief James Craig is resting at home after he tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Mayor Mike Duggan announced that the chief had the virus during a press conference Friday.

“I battle seasonal allergies ever since I’ve been back in Michigan,” Craig said on a phone call.

Because of this, he didn’t think he had COVID-19 when he started showing symptoms, including a low fever, a headache and a lingering cough.

Duggan also said 39 Detroit police officers have tested positive for the virus, and 468 are in quarantine.

Craig said the department is still managing to keep the city safe.

“We’ve dismantled some of our less critical units and those individuals who work some detective assignments have been reassigned to patrol,” he said.