GM implements strict cleaning protocols at plant where ventilators will be built

KOKOMO, Ind. – Employees at a General Motors plant in Kokomo, Indiana are being trained in extensive screening, cleaning and other procedures that will be in place when production of Ventec Life Systems’ critical care ventilators begins.

“I have family all across the country, so (COVID-19) has impacted everybody that I know and love,” UAW Local 292 member Debbie Hollis said. “I’m grateful that I get a chance to do my part and be a part of something ... We are modern-day Rosie the Riveters.”

Hollis and the production team, which will grow to more than 1,000 men and women, including people who already work for GM and new hires from the Kokomo area, are also gaining exposure to Ventec’s ventilator.

“Every ventilator we build can help save lives, and GM’s global supply base and manufacturing teams, the UAW, and the Kokomo community are working with passion and unwavering commitment to get the job done,” said Gerald Johnson, GM executive vice president, Global Manufacturing. “People have moved mountains to help increase production of Ventec’s critical care ventilator and we are just weeks away from delivering these lifesaving devices. I have never seen anything like it in my career.”

Procedures are as follows

Arrival for work:

Everyone arriving for work will be required to sanitize their hands immediately upon arrival and have their temperature checked with a non-contact thermometer before entering the job site.

Everyone will work their shift wearing medical-grade protective masks, including masks produced at GM’s Warren, Michigan facility.

At work:

There will be a 30-minute interval between shifts to allow employees to clean their workstations when they arrive and again before they leave.

There will be signage throughout the facility reminding team members to practice social distancing.

Each workstation will be manned by one person, and each workstation will be spaced at least six feet apart.

Cleaning crews will clean and sanitize common touch surfaces such as door handles, as well as common areas, at least three times per shift.

Between shifts:

Initial production will begin with one shift, with second and third shifts added soon thereafter.

Each shift will enter and exit through a different door to minimize social contact.

